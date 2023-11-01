Destruction of enemy radio relay station 48YA6-K1 "Podlet" in territory of Belgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an expensive Russian radio relay station 48YA6-K1 Podlet in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the network published footage of the fighters' preparation for the attack and the results of their combat work.

"DIU soldiers, in cooperation with their colleagues from the Special Forces and the 1st Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, discovered and destroyed an expensive Russian radio relay station 48YA6-K1 Podlet. The object was damaged in the border area near the village of Krasna Polyana, Shebekinsky district, Belgorod region," the commentary to the video reads.

See also Censor.NET: Our soldiers destroyed Russian checkpoint in Belgorod region. VIDEO