Two occupier tanks explode on their own mines near Kupiansk. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, two Russian T-72 tanks exploded on mines laid by the occupiers themselves. The damaged military equipment was finished off by a kamikaze drone of Ukrainian defenders from the State Border Guard Service.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

