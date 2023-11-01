Two occupier tanks explode on their own mines near Kupiansk. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk sector, two Russian T-72 tanks exploded on mines laid by the occupiers themselves. The damaged military equipment was finished off by a kamikaze drone of Ukrainian defenders from the State Border Guard Service.
The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password