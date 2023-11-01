ENG
Kamikaze drone whose ammunition did not detonate when it fell exploded while occupier was looking at it. VIDEO

The Russian occupier found a kamikaze drone on the roadside whose ammunition did not detonate after falling, and died of excessive curiosity - when he crouched down near the UAV, an explosion occurred.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment of the attacker's elimination was posted on social media. It is noteworthy that the two Russians, who were walking a few dozen steps away, continued to move without even approaching the body.

"A curious incident occurred with the Russian occupier in the Avdiivka sector. A curious soldier approached a drone with ammunition that had fallen on the side of the road, sat down over the 'trophy' and blew himself up. His fellow soldiers just turned around and walked on," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

