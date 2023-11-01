Soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Krasukha-4M electronic warfare complex of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The Ukrainian troops hit the Russian electronic warfare station "Krasukha-4M" in the Zaporizhzhia direction with an accurate hit from a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows how the occupiers tried to disguise their electronic warfare among the trees, but in vain.

"Joint work of the 14th Separate Regiment of UAS (unmanned aerial system) and means of fire damage," the military added.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone whose ammunition did not detonate when it fell exploded while occupier was looking at it. VIDEO