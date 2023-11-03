Russian terrorist Gubarev admitted complete failure of "special operation" of Russian Federation: "I cried and applauded Armed Forces of Ukraine when we were defeated". VIDEO

Russian terrorist Pavel Gubarev spoke about his memories of the defeat of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region in 2022.

Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi drew attention to the relevant recording of the meeting between the Russian terrorist Gubarev and his subscribers, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, terrorist Gubarev said that, in his opinion, Ukrainian army fights much better than the Russian one, and also said that the invasion of Ukraine was a mistake since the so-called "special operation" completely failed.

According to him, in 2022, he took part in combat operations in the Kharkiv region, and in his words, two Ukrainian battalions near Izium defeated two Russian army corps that outnumbered them eight times.

"After one shelling, I cried and applauded, that's how we were beat!" - recalled the terrorist Gubarev.