HIMARS strike destroyed search and guidance radar of enemy S-300 complex. VIDEO
A HIMARS strike destroyed the search and guidance radar of the S-300 missile system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
The corresponding video was published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
"Overnight, an accurate HIMARS strike destroyed the S-300 search and guidance radar, which was used to guide S-300 missiles during strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The search and guidance radar is the main component of the S-300 complex, and its destruction makes it impossible to use S-300 and S-400 missiles. This is one of the important fire strikes this week thanks to the defense forces of Ukraine," the post reads.
