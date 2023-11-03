HIMARS strike destroyed search and guidance radar of enemy S-300 complex. VIDEO

A HIMARS strike destroyed the search and guidance radar of the S-300 missile system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The corresponding video was published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Overnight, an accurate HIMARS strike destroyed the S-300 search and guidance radar, which was used to guide S-300 missiles during strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The search and guidance radar is the main component of the S-300 complex, and its destruction makes it impossible to use S-300 and S-400 missiles. This is one of the important fire strikes this week thanks to the defense forces of Ukraine," the post reads.

