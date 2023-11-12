Soldiers of 30th SMB after successful counterattack capture Russian military. VIDEO
In one of the frontline areas, fighters of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade captured a group of Russian soldiers after a successful counterattack.
The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
