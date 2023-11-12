ENG
Soldiers of 30th SMB after successful counterattack capture Russian military. VIDEO

In one of the frontline areas, fighters of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade captured a group of Russian soldiers after a successful counterattack.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Soldiers of 30th Mechanized Brigade showed new cemetery of enemy equipment in Kupiansk direction.

