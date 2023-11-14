ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8427 visitors online
News Video War
4 157 5

Occupiers are shelling Avdiivka with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO

Occupants use incendiary munitions during the shelling of Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the attack was posted on social media.

"Night footage of the Russian shelling of Avdiivka," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

Read also on Censor.NET: Two doctors, four nurses, and more than 1.5 thousand civilians left in Avdiivka, - CMA Barabash

Author: 

Avdiyivka (1116) war crimes (828)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 