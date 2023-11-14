Occupiers are shelling Avdiivka with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO
Occupants use incendiary munitions during the shelling of Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the attack was posted on social media.
"Night footage of the Russian shelling of Avdiivka," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password