Occupiers are shelling Avdiivka with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO

Occupants use incendiary munitions during the shelling of Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the attack was posted on social media.

"Night footage of the Russian shelling of Avdiivka," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

