Russian imperialism must be answered by force, - the speaker of the Finnish parliament Jussi Halla-aho spoke in perfect Ukrainian in the Rada. VIDEO
On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a special meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was attended by speakers of the parliaments of Belgium, Ireland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Poland and Estonia. Finnish Speaker Jussi Halla-Aho gave his speech in perfect Ukrainian.
According to Censor.NET, the video of his speech was published by Rada TV channel.
At the end of the speech, Ukrainian PDs gave a standing ovation.
Jussi Halla-aho is a philologist by education. He studied Russian and other Slavic languages. He also worked at the visa section of the Finnish Embassy in Kyiv.
