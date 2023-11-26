ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5037 visitors online
News Video War
10 115 2

Soldiers of 1st SBSP capture enemy kamikaze drone with REW.. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st separate Ivan Bohun Special Forces Brigade near Bakhmut captured an enemy kamikaze drone with an electronic warfare device.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Brigade Bogun's Telegram channel.

"An enemy FPV drone was circling in the sky near Bakhmut. He could not have known that skilled operators from one of the Special Forces battalions of our brigade were already waiting for him," the soldiers wrote.

See also Censor.NET: HIMARS destroys Russian 2S3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4976) 1st separate bigade of special purpose (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 