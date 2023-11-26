Soldiers of 1st SBSP capture enemy kamikaze drone with REW.. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st separate Ivan Bohun Special Forces Brigade near Bakhmut captured an enemy kamikaze drone with an electronic warfare device.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Brigade Bogun's Telegram channel.

"An enemy FPV drone was circling in the sky near Bakhmut. He could not have known that skilled operators from one of the Special Forces battalions of our brigade were already waiting for him," the soldiers wrote.

