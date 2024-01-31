ENG
Ruscists attack residential high-rise in Kherson. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Another strike hit a residential high-rise building. There is significant damage to the roof," the statement said.

No one was injured in the shelling.

