Ruscists attack residential high-rise in Kherson. VIDEO
Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"Another strike hit a residential high-rise building. There is significant damage to the roof," the statement said.
No one was injured in the shelling.
