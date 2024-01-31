Russian soldier surrenders after following Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A Ukrainian military Mavic drone helped capture a Russian soldier. The occupier convinced the drone’s operators not to finish him off with ammunition and followed the drone himself to surrender.

This was reported by the OC "West", Censor.NET reports. The military published a video showing the occupier following the drone, which leads it to the Ukrainian military.

"The future has already come. Now our drones are capturing Russian soldiers. Drones are the basis of the current war," the operational command said.

