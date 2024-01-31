Kamikaze drone eliminates unarmed Russian soldier in middle of field. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone from the Wild Division of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade killed a Russian soldier. The occupier tried to escape from the drone’s strike, but the drone caught up with him.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
