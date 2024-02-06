Before his death, occupier tries to shoot down Ukrainian kamikaze drone with assault rifle. VIDEO
Ukrainian FPV drones piloted by soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated the Russian invader.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
