MiG plant is on fire in Moscow. VIDEO

The MiG plant is on fire in the Russian capital on Leningradsky Prospekt.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel Baza.

Preliminarily, the fire started in a workshop that is currently being reconstructed. It is attached to the plant building.

The fire broke out on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, the cause is still under investigation. The area of the fire is 70 square metres. Evacuation is currently underway.

"Several fire brigades are on their way to the scene: there is a risk of the fire spreading to other buildings of the plant," Baza writes.

"MiG is a Russian aircraft manufacturing company, a full-cycle enterprise that combines all aspects of the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of MiG aircraft.

