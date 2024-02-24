On second anniversary of invasion of Russian Federation, Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians from Hostomel airport: Two years ago, we met enemy landing force here with fire. VIDEO

On the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians from Gostomel airport.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Great people of a great country! I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you. I admire each and every one of them. I believe in everyone. Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our country to end. That is why we always add to the words about the end of the war: on our terms. That is why the word peace is always followed by the word fair. That is why in the future history, the word Independent will always stand next to the word Ukraine. We are fighting for it. And we will win. On the best day of our lives. I thank all of you, soldiers, our people, and everyone in the world who stands with us and the truth. Glory to Ukraine!" the message reads.

Zelenskyy said he was at the airport in Gostomel.

"This is where the 'Take Kyiv and Ukraine in Three Days' campaign was supposed to start. You can say it in one sentence: Two years ago, we met the enemy landing force here with fire, and two years later, we meet our friends and partners here," the President stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Italy George Meloni, chairman of the G7, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Alexander De Kroo, Prime Minister of Belgium, who holds the presidency of the European Council, arrived in Hostomel.

