Gunners and infantrymen of 93rd SMB "Kholodny Yar" destroy assault group of invaders near Klishchiivka. VIDEO

Artillerymen and infantrymen of the 93rd SMB "Kholodny Yar" destroyed an assault group of two dozen occupants near Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, a recording of the effective work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The recording shows that almost the entire group was destroyed by artillery strikes. The infantrymen went to the battlefield to clean up.

"Russian suicide bombers made another assault near the village of Klishchiyivka in the Bakhmut sector and fell there. After excellent work with the occupiers' manpower performed by the artillery of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar", the brigade's infantrymen completed the task by conducting a sweep," the author of the publication said in a comment.

See also Censor.NET: Destruction of enemy assault group using drones near Bakhmut. VIDEO