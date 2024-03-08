Two men with axes attacked TCR workers in Chernivtsi region, detained - police. VIDEO

In Bukovyna, two men were detained who attacked employees of the TCR and SS with axes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communication Department of the National Police of the region.

A video was posted online showing men with axes attacking employees of the TCR and SS.

"The incident occurred on 7 March in the village of Ploska, Vyzhnytsia district, near the "Horlecha" checkpoint. The driver of a VAZ-2121 hit a 41-year-old employee of the TCR and SS. Then, after performing a U-turn manoeuvre, the man stopped and hit him in the forearm with the butt. The other attacker also struck the serviceman in the shoulder with the butt of an axe. The employee of the TCR and SS sustained injuries, the severity of which will be established after a forensic examination.

In addition, the men damaged the windscreen and side windows of the vehicle of the employees of the territorial recruitment centre and fled," the statement said.

Later, law enforcement officers identified the attackers as 28-year-old and 43-year-old local residents.

Law enforcement officers detained the offenders. The police investigators registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Procedural actions are ongoing, which will result in the final legal qualification of the men's actions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

