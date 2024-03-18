Occupier flies over trench after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
The body of the occupier, thrown into the air by the explosion, flew several meters and fell into a neighboring trench after a Ukrainian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's flight after the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was published on social media.
