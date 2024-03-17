ENG
Occupier disappears after direct hit by 82 mm mine. VIDEO

Mortar launchers of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" hit an occupant who was in a trench in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the moment of the occupier's elimination was published on social media. The video shows that after the explosion, there was no trace of the occupier.

Read more: Last day, 142 occupiers were eliminated in south, more than 30 units of enemy equipment were destroyed - Defense Forces

