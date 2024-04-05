To assault - on moped: National Guardsmen captured occupier near Urozhaine. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 21st Brigade of the National Guard captured an occupier who was approaching the positions of the Defence Forces on a moped.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Guard.
At the same time, the soldiers of the 21st Brigade of the NGU were already waiting for the occupier.
It was later established that the prisoner was 43 years old. He was serving under contract in a Russian marine brigade.
From September 2023, he took part in the fighting against Ukraine in the Donetsk region. According to the prisoner, he was drafted as a driver, but was later transferred to an assault unit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password