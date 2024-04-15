Occupier smokes, catches fire and dies after drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator killed an occupier who was trying to avoid a UAV strike by hiding behind a tree.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the UAV operator's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the ammunition was dropped, the occupier was wounded and began to smoke densely. Eventually, the invader caught fire and died.
