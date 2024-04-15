ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5177 visitors online
News Video War
11 729 24

Occupier smokes, catches fire and dies after drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator killed an occupier who was trying to avoid a UAV strike by hiding behind a tree.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the UAV operator's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the ammunition was dropped, the occupier was wounded and began to smoke densely. Eventually, the invader caught fire and died.

Watch more: Direct hit on two occupiers who were trying to find shelter in shell crater. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) drone (1611) elimination (4976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 