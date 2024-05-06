BULAVA unit repels Russian tank attack with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed Russian tanks used by the occupiers in their offensive with Wild Hornets drones.
The situation on that part of the frontline is very difficult, the military need your help, Censor.NET reports.
Thank you to everyone who helps the army! More to come, even more! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
