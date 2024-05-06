Soldiers of 47th SMB destroy Russian UAV crew. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen from the Strike Drones Company unit of the 47th separate mechanized brigade destroyed the BALA crew of the Russian invaders.

The footage of the destruction was published on the unit's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"UAV crews at the front have long been a priority for destruction, both for us and the enemy. Eyes in the sky detect the enemy, adjust artillery, track their equipment and even inflict damage with drops. It is now impossible to conduct combat operations without pilots. The first drone opened the entrance to the basement, the second one destroyed a shelter and covered the entrance," the caption to the video reads.

Watch more: Detonation of Russian APC-1 ammunition kit after arrival of Ukrainian FPV drone in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO