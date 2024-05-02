Detonation of Russian APC-1 ammunition kit after arrival of Ukrainian FPV drone in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked a Russian BMP-1 with a kamikaze drone in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion, probably of ammunition. The video of the spectacular explosion was recorded by a drone.

Today we also wrote that the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, who are operating in the Donetsk region, stopped the occupiers' attempt to break through the defences of Ukrainian defenders. The enemy assault was stopped, and the invaders suffered losses in personnel and equipment.

