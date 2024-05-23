Military personnel told CNN about battle for Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: Fortifications were not prepared. Not at all. All positions are now being rebuilt by infantry with their own hands.. VIDEO

CNN reporters filmed a report from Lyptsy (Kharkiv region), where battles with the Russian occupiers are currently taking place. The journalists showed the life of the military under the constant threat of drone attacks and talked to Ukrainian soldiers. The soldiers of the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" said that the defensive positions in the area were not prepared at all and had to be built by infantrymen.

"But the fighters of the 13th National Guard Brigade 'Charter' have to endure, because the stakes are huge. Russia's relentless offensive has a key goal: if they take Lyptsi, they will be able to deploy artillery within a radius of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, 20 minutes down the road," the report says.

Commander Oleksandr looks at one of the many drone footage. "You saw for yourself how everything is burning. It happens every night," he said.

Oleksandr said that trained professional soldiers are fighting on the enemy's side: "We can see it from their equipment and tactics."

He also answered a question about the fortifications that were in place before the sudden Russian attack: "Nothing was prepared here. Nothing at all. Nothing at all. All the positions are now being rebuilt by the infantry themselves."

The Ukrainian military demonstrated to journalists a Soviet-made artillery cannon from the 1940s that they use. They are using newer shells, though. However, they are only launching ten shells a day, when in the autumn there were a hundred, the article says.