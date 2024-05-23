Combat work of drone operators of 42nd SMB near village of Starytsia, Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Perun" unit of the 42nd SMB published a video of fragments of their combat work in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators filmed their successful attacks near the village of Starytsia in the Kharkiv region.

"A fresh selection of occupiers' elimination in the Kharkiv region near the village of Starytsia. In addition to the enemy's vehicles and infantry, Russian engineering equipment was detected and destroyed, which was preparing new positions. The birds of the Perun unit of the 42nd SMB worked hard," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

Read more: Russians are stuck in street battles for Vovchansk. Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to support active assault operations - Syrskyi