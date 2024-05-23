Russians are stuck in street battles for Vovchansk. Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to support active assault operations - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the situation on the Eastern Front.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, Syrskyi is in parts of the Eastern Front.

"After the first minor successes in the offensive battles in the Kharkiv region, the enemy was completely stuck in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very huge losses in the personnel of assault units. The enemy is currently moving reserves from different directions to support active assault operations but to no avail.

The enemy also suffered significant losses in the area of Lyptsi, switched to active defense, is conducting mining and fire on the positions of our troops," the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief, fighting continues in the Kupiansk direction in the forest north of the city. The situation is complicated in the area of Kyslivka, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense and reach the Oskil River.

"Intense fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske and on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar. The enemy is trying to hold on to the city at any cost, using the latest T-90M, BMP-3, BMD-4, which are usually destroyed by our anti-tank weapons and FPV drones while still advancing.

The most intense and fierce fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops in a narrow section of the front between Staromykhailivka and Berdychi by means of offensive and assault actions of the most trained units," noted Syrskyi.

He also added that the occupiers are advancing both with armored vehicles and on foot, often on motorcycles and buggies.

"It is also restless in other areas, but the number and intensity of hostilities is much lower. The key goal of my work is to study the situation on the ground, resolve problematic issues, provide additional ammunition, drones, electronic warfare and other military equipment, strengthen reserves, etc." he summarized.

