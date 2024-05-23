Since beginning of day, 121 combat engagements took place in frontline. Most hostile attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Our troops continue to fiercely resist the Russian occupiers’ attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine’s territory and are doing everything possible to repel their attack on our country.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that today the enemy has concentrated its efforts in Kharkiv region, as well as on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhivske directions. The defence forces are aware of the enemy's plans and are doing everything to disrupt them.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Starytsia villages. Fighting continues in the Pletenivka-Vovchansk area. The situation is under control of the Defence Forces, our defenders are giving a worthy fight back.

As of the beginning of this day, the enemy has lost 87 servicemen and 21 pieces of military equipment in the Kharkiv sector, including two artillery systems that were completely destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 22 attacks. Four firefights are still ongoing in the areas of Berestove and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, six occupants' attacks were repelled today. The enemy was not successful.

In the Siverskyi sector, two enemy attacks are ongoing in the vicinity of Vyimka. The situation is under control. Eight more enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske failed over the last day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 10. The defence forces held their positions. Over the last day, the occupants lost 58 people in the area in killed and wounded, and destroyed a T-90 tank, two armoured personnel carriers and four IFV-3 units. Two more armoured infantry fighting vehicles were damaged.

The number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector increased to 25. In particular, the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations with assault groups and equipment. The situation remains tense, with nine combat engagements still ongoing. Ukrainian troops reportedly destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues in the area of Heorhiivka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked our troops 18 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

The situation in other sectors remains unchanged.

Shelling of Ukrainian positions

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched four missile attacks with five missiles, 37 air strikes with the use of 47 GABs and 376 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 3,280 times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons.

Strikes on the enemy

Aviation, missile troops and artillery units struck four areas of personnel concentration, two command posts, two UAV control stations, one electronic warfare vehicle, two cannons and a S-400 air defence system. Information on the results of the damage is being clarified.

