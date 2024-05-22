Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 496370 people (+1300 per day), 7,611 tanks, 12,820 artillery systems, 14,721 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 496370 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 496370 (+1300) people,
- tanks ‒ 7611 (+6) units,
- combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14721 (+22) units,
- artillery systems – 12820 (+41) units,
- MLRS – 1077 (+0) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 812 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 354 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10346 (+56),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2208 (+1),
- ships /boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 17442 (+59) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2090 (+5)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password