Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 496370 people (+1300 per day), 7,611 tanks, 12,820 artillery systems, 14,721 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 496370 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.05.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 496370 (+1300) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7611 (+6) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14721 (+22) units,
  • artillery systems  – 12820 (+41) units,
  • MLRS – 1077 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems  ‒ 812 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 354 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10346 (+56),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2208 (+1),
  • ships /boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 17442 (+59) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2090 (+5)

Read more: Pokrovsk direction remains hottest, and enemy has also become significantly more active in Kharkiv Region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian Army (8892) Armed Forces HQ (3990) liquidation (2331) elimination (4942)
