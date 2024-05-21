Pokrovsk direction remains hottest, and enemy has also become significantly more active in Kharkiv Region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The number of combat engagements has increased to 74. The Pokrovsk direction remained the hottest during the day. The enemy also became significantly more active in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 21 May.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv district, Russian invaders have already conducted 10 assault operations to capture our defensive lines. Ukrainian defenders prevented an enemy attack in the direction of Slobozhanske. Fighting continues in the north of Vovchansk and in the area of Staritsa. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in the east

In the Siversk direction, the number of combat engagements increased to 10. In addition to Bilohorivka, where active hostilities continue, the enemy tried to advance near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a battle has been taking place in the vicinity of Andriivka since the morning, and the number of enemy attacks has been at nine since the beginning of the day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupants maintain a high intensity of hostilities and have already attempted to break through the defences of our troops 27 times. The situation remains tense, but under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

Watch more: Special forces of SOF hit "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system with newest drone. VIDEO

Fighting in the south

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy launched three assaults since the beginning of the day aimed at the defence forces' footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They were unsuccessful.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly. Our units are on the alert to prevent the Russian occupiers from implementing their offensive plans.

"According to the updated information, on the night of 19 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit a Russian Cyclone missile ship of Project 22800 in Sevastopol," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.