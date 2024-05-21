Special forces of SOF hit "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system with newest drone. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces destroyed the fourth Buk anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers in the last three weeks.
Operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Forces defeated half a division of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in one of the operational areas in three weeks. Three anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed in late April and early May. The fourth Buk was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces the other day, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password