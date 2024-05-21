ENG
Special forces of SOF hit "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system with newest drone. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces destroyed the fourth Buk anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers in the last three weeks.

Operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Forces defeated half a division of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in one of the operational areas in three weeks. Three anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed in late April and early May. The fourth Buk was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces the other day, Censor.NET reports.

elimination (4992) SOF (276)
