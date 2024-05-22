All 10 combat engagements in Kharkiv direction took place in area of Lyptsi village. One of them is still ongoing - General Staff

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire frontline - the total number of offensive and assault operations has already increased to 105 today.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that most of the combat clashes so far have taken place in the Kupiansk direction. The defense forces respond flexibly to the actions of the occupiers and take all necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, all 10 combat engagements took place in the area of Lyptsi village. One is still ongoing. The enemy concentrated all of today's air strikes in the areas of Vovchansk and Vilcha village. He dropped GABs. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Druzheliubivka and Hrekivka.

Six enemy attacks near Torske and Nevske were repelled in the Lyman direction today. The Russian invaders dropped four GABs - one bomb each in the areas of Serebrianskyi forestry, Terny, Yampolivka and Ivanivka.

Combat actions in the East

The total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation in the Kramatorsk direction increased to eight. The situation is under control. In addition, the occupants launched missiles near Novomykolayivka and dropped a guided aerial bomb near Shumy.

In the Siversk direction, our troops are currently repelling three attacks near the villages of Bilohorivka and Vyimka. The enemy dropped three unmanned aerial vehicles near Siversk and Hryhorivka. Three air strikes have already taken place in the direction today, involving the use of unguided air-to-surface missiles and aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 5 invaders' attacks were repelled. Three more combat engagements continue in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy fired almost two dozen unguided aerial missiles near Druzhba, Pivnichne and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 11 combat engagements are ongoing, and another 10 enemy attacks have already been repelled. Russian terrorists conducted air strikes in the areas of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. The situation remains unchanged.

There were 18 combat engagements in the Kurakhove direction today. Fighting is ongoing near Heorhiivka.

The situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to push our soldiers back from the left bank of the Dnipro River seven times. The occupiers' losses are being clarified.

The situation in other directions remains unchanged.

