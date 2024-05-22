Air defense forces destroyed Orlan-10 Russian reconnaissance UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"

On May 22, the air defense of southern Ukraine shot down the Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan-10" in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Eastern Air Command, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV was destroyed by the unit of the Eastern Air Command," the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that in the afternoon of May 22, Russian troops struck the Dnipropetrovsk region.

