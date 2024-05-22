Occupier attacks drone with knife. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" eliminated an occupier who was attacking the drone with a knife.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a brief clash between the invader and the UAV was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password