Occupier attacks drone with knife. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" eliminated an occupier who was attacking the drone with a knife.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a brief clash between the invader and the UAV was posted on social media.

