Man in military uniform, in presence of two policemen, curses woman and beats man in Kharkiv. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a man in military uniform swearing obscenely at a woman and beating a man in Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the incident took place in the presence of two police officers. The author of the publication notes that the military officer is a representative of the local TCR.
"In Kharkiv, representatives of the TCR in the presence of the police beat men and called women obscene names," the commentary to the recording reads.
Warning: Strong language!
