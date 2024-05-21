ASCs do not send persons liable for military service to TCR

Administrative service centres do not send persons liable for military service to the TCRs, as they do not have such a function.

This was stated on the air of Kyiv 24 TV channel by Nataliia Shamrai, director of the ASC department in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"ASCs did not take over the functions of the TCR, so we do not send to the TCR, that is, we do not issue draft notices, nor do we place the TCR in ASCs. We do not send them to the MMC. We do not have the functions that the entity providing this service has - the TCR," she explained.

According to Shamrai, the Reserve+ app and ASCs are data update services.

Earlier it was reported that 1 million people have already authorized themselves in the Reserve+ application.

The Ministry of Defense said where those who liable for military service will be able to update their data starting May 18.

