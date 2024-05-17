ASC, TCR and e-cabinet: Ministry of Defence explains where persons liable for military service will be able to update their data from 18 May

Starting from 18 May, Ukrainians liable for military service will be able to update their data not only in the TCR and SS, but also in the electronic cabinet and ASCs.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

"There are three ways: TCRs and SSs, the electronic cabinet, which is to be launched on 18 May, and ASCs. Disinformation has been spread that ASCs are not ready for this. The law says that the ASC is also a place where you can update your data," Lazutkin said.

He said that representatives of the Ministry of Defence had contacted the responsible structures yesterday and it was confirmed that it would indeed be possible to update the data in the ASCs from 18 May.

Dmitriy Lazutkin added that the e-cabinet should be launched on 18 May, although options will be added to it in the future.

"For now, it will be an opportunity to update data such as email, phone number and place of residence," he explained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that administrative service centres have not yet received access from the government to the necessary systems to update the data of persons liable for military service.

As reported, the law on mobilisation comes into force on 18 May. Persons liable for military service have to update their personal data within 60 days.

Persons liable for military service during the period of martial law must carry their military registration document at all times and present it at the request of the police or employees of the TCR.

The e-cabinet for persons liable for military service is due to be launched on 18 May, and access to it will be provided through a mobile application. The Ministry of Defence reported that in order to update the data, it will be enough to use the application without visiting the TCR. However, if persons liable for military service update their data through an electronic cabinet, they will have to undergo a MMC after receiving a relevant summons.

