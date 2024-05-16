Restriction of right to drive vehicle will be cancelled after data in TCR is updated - Ministry of Defence

Starting from 18 May, all citizens liable for military service in Ukraine have 60 days to update their data.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The law stipulates that starting from 18 May, all persons liable for military service must update their data within 60 days. If we talk about those who are partially fit, then after such a person passes the military medical commission and is referred to the TCR and the SS, it will be clear whether he or she is fit or not. Because the status of "partially fit" is cancelled (it was cancelled on 4 May - ed.)," Lazutkin said.

The Ministry of Defence spokesman stressed that all persons liable for military service must do this, regardless of when they updated their data. "You will be able to update your data through an electronic account, a special application that will be launched on 18 May, as well as at the ASC or the TCR and SS," Lazutkin added.

Commenting on the restriction of the right to drive, he noted that the law sets out a clear scheme: "Five days after the person who is supposed to report to the TCR and SS and evades it, a demand is issued to fulfil the duty of a person liable for military service. Ten days later, if he or she ignores it, a court action is taken, and the court decides on the restriction of the right to drive a vehicle. It is important to remember that this restriction is temporary. If a person updates their data, this restriction is cancelled."

Mr Lazutkin also commented on rumours about the motor vehicle duty, that cars will be taken away: "I would like to remind you that this obligation has been in place for a long time, it is not a new norm. Yes, some cars, mostly special vehicles, were seized from government agencies. Passenger cars have not been seized, perhaps there were isolated cases."

The representative of the Ministry of Defence advised those who want to join the selected units to apply to recruitment centres. "There are already 20 of them in Ukraine. This is an opportunity for those who want to be needed by the Defence Forces and can find a new high-paying job in their speciality," Lazutkin reminded.

