Summons thrown into mailbox is not considered to be served - Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian law does not provide that a summons thrown into a mailbox is considered to be served.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

"There is no such rule now that a summons is served because it was thrown into a mailbox. No, there is a different rule now. A person has to personally sign the summons, and in this way it is already considered served," Lazutkin said.

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson said that if a resolution is issued establishing new rules, he will comment on it.

As a reminder, on 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service. The law, which comes into force on 18 May, stipulates that men aged 18-60 must update their registration details within 60 days at a military registration and enlistment office, administrative service centre (ASC) or in the conscript's electronic cabinet. Also, persons liable for military service during the period of martial law must carry a military registration document at all times and present it at the request of the police or employees of the TCR.