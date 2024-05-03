After updating data in TCR via account, separate draft notice to be sent for undergoing MMC - General Staff

If persons liable for military service update their data through an account, they will undergo an MMC (Military Medical Commission) only after receiving a relevant draft notice.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Hlushchenkov, said this in an interview with NV.

"At the moment, the issue is solely about updating the data. If Mr. Viktor is invited to the MMC with a relevant draft notices, he will come and undergo the MMC. The question is about updating the data, I emphasize this," he explained.

Hlushchenkov also answered whether all those who update their data automatically receive a referral for undergoing an MMC: "There is no such task. This decision is made by the TCR based on the updated information and the tasks it faces."

Account for persons liable for military service

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced that the account of persons liable for military service would be launched on May 18.

A new list of diseases was also published, which will be used to assess fitness for military service.

