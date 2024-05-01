Ministry of Defense: Account of persons liable for military service will be launched on May 18

Account of persons liable for military service will be launched on May 18. Access to it will be provided through a mobile application.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko on Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"On May 18, the Ministry of Defense is launching an account of persons liable for military service, as stipulated by the current law... This application is being literally created, and we are receiving all the necessary documents to make it available to all our citizens," the official said.

According to her, in order to update the data in the account, you will need to download the mobile application, log in and fill in the necessary "fields".

"Actually, starting from May 18, persons liable for military service will be obliged to register their data, namely, phone number, e-mail and actual address of residence in three available formats - in the TCR and SS, through the ASC or through the account of a person liable for military service. This will be a mobile application, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Market... We are working to make this very simple and convenient function available in the application - to log in, fill in these three "fields" and immediately receive information from the database of persons liable for military service "Oberih" in order to see what data is available on you in the register," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Chernohorenko assured that in order to update the data, it will be enough to use the application without visiting the TCR.

"It will be possible to do this remotely, without visiting the TCR and SS In the future, to clarify other data, if necessary, the TCR will contact the person liable for military service, and then it will be a cooperation between the person liable for military service and the TCR employee... It will be possible to update these data from any convenient location, including from abroad. We believe that the number of persons liable for military service who will use this functionality can reach 70-80%, because it will be very convenient," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

As a reminder, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service. The law, which comes into force on May 18, stipulates that men aged 18-60 are required to update their credentials within 60 days at a TCR, administrative service center (ASC) or in the conscript's account. Also, persons liable for military service during the period of martial law must carry their military registration documents at all times and present them at the request of the police or employees of the TCR.

