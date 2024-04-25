TCRSSs abroad will not serve summons - Ministry of Defense. VIDEO

Citizens of conscription age abroad will have the opportunity to update their military registration data, in particular through the electronic cabinet.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"TCRSSs will not work abroad. The Ministry of Defense cannot comment on certain actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This (delivery of summonses abroad. - Ed.) looks quite unrealistic," he said.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense explained that after the entry into force of the new law on the mobilization of men of conscription age in Ukraine and abroad within 60 days, it will be possible to update military registration data, in particular through the electronic cabinet.

To clarify the question, does this mean that men from abroad do not need to return to Ukraine to update their data, Lazutkin answered: "It is not necessary to go to Ukraine, but if a person wants to defend the Motherland, he wants to join the Defense Forces, then it is clear that it is worth coming to Ukraine... For those who are abroad, there will be an opportunity to do this (update military registration data. - Ed.) in consular offices, as well as through the electronic cabinet."

The spokesperson said that they are currently doing everything possible to have the electronic cabinet, through which data can be updated, up and running in June.

"Now we are doing everything possible to make this possible... At the stage of active development (electronic cabinet. - Ed.). I communicate with people who are engaged in this almost every day. There are a lot of questions, including those related to technical solutions and cyber security. The process is ongoing, talented people are involved in it. It is planned that it will be operational by the end of June (the electronic office will be operational. - Ed.), and it will be possible to upload information about yourself there, information from state registers will be pulled there. Thus, the service will become more convenient for a larger number of citizens who are already used to living with the help of a smartphone, laptop, and tablet," Lazutkin explained.

According to him, passing the military medical board in the electronic office is not provided for. Instead, the introduction of an electronic cabinet will allow for high-quality registration of conscripts.

"The electronic cabinet currently does not provide for the passing of the MMC. It is primarily about updating data - changes of place of residence, change of marital status, reservation, reservation, etc.," concluded Lazutkin.