Poland is ready to help Ukraine return men of conscription age - Minister of Defense Kosiniak-Kamysh
Poland will help Ukraine return men of military age if necessary.
This was reported by Reuters, citing the words of Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports.
The minister recalled that Poland had offered to help Ukraine in the past to ensure that those liable for military service returned to their country and fulfilled their civic duty.
He said that "any support is possible" if Kyiv asks for help in returning home those who may lose the right to stay in Poland after their passports expire.
"I think that many Poles are outraged when they see young Ukrainian men in hotels and cafes and hear how much effort we have to make to help Ukraine," the minister explained.
