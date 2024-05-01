Ministry of Defense will cooperate with one of largest satellite companies to limit shooting of territory of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will cooperate with one of the largest satellite companies to limit satellite imagery of our country’s territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Discussion of restrictions on space photography

It is noted that representatives of the Ministry of Defense met with the management of a satellite company, the name of which is not disclosed for security reasons, to discuss restrictions on space imagery of the territory of Ukraine under martial law.

"Every day satellite companies take pictures of the territory of Ukraine. These images can be used by the enemy. That is why we are grateful to our partners for their willingness to sign a memorandum with us and jointly implement a mechanism to restrict the filming of our territory," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko.

We need to prevent the enemy from using the images

"This cooperation should serve as an example for other satellite companies. In times of war, we have to minimize the risks of the enemy using images of Ukraine," she emphasized.

The Ministry of Defense is also planning to extend the contract with the satellite company to order up-to-date images of Ukraine's territory for defense and security purposes.