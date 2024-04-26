You can appeal to recruiting centers with draft notices for registration details verification - Ministry of Defense

Citizens who have received draft notices for registration details verification can contact the recruiting center, which is recruiting citizens to serve in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on recruitment, Oleksii Bezhevets, told Armyinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Even if you have a draft notice, this does not prohibit you in any way (to come to the recruiting center - Ed.), you have the opportunity to come and find yourself, understand what vacancy you can still apply for, choose for yourself," Bezhevets said.

He clarified that this means that the person has a draft notice for verifying his registration details.

"We are not talking about a draft notice when a person has already passed the Military Medical Commission and is actually ready to be sent to the unit, no. According to the draft notices issued to people to verify their registration details, even after that, a person can come and look for a job, look for a place in a particular brigade for a particular position. It works," said the Defense Ministry representative.

Bezhevets also announced the opening of another recruiting center in Ukraine to attract citizens to serve in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In particular, the 14th recruiting center was opened in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

According to Bezhevets, the results of the work of the already-opened recruiting centers are positive and encouraging.

"Regarding the statistics. In our opinion, it is quite positive and encouraging. More than 2,000 applications, closer to 3,000 applications, have already been received since the development of these centers, because they are only now being launched and developed. And more than 300 people are in the process of being registered at one stage or another on their way to their position in a military unit," said the MoD representative.

According to Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defense is actively opening centers in virtually all regions of Ukraine.

"This network will undoubtedly allow those who may still have doubts to come, ask questions and find themselves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry representative emphasized.