New list of diseases to be used to assess fitness for military service. DOCUMENT

The Ministry of Defence has approved amendments to the Regulation on Military Medical Expertise in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in Order №262, which comes into force on 4 May, Censor.NET reports.

The Regulation defines the procedure for conducting military medical examinations by military medical commissions. The Regulation applies to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, their family members, conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

Thus, the Order sets out in a new wording the Schedule of Diseases, Conditions and Physical Disabilities Determining the Degree of Fitness for Military Service, Service in the Military Reserve. The status of "limitedly fit for military service" is no longer included.

It should be noted that on 4 May, Law No. 3621-IX also comes into force, which, among other things, cancels the "limitedly fit" status.

Cancellation of the status of " limitedly fit"

The Ministry of Defence said that from mid-May, those who are partially fit for service will be summoned to TCR for a medical examination.

The ministry also explained what the cancellation of the status of " limitedly fit" entails.

Read more: Men fit for military service will be divided into 4 categories based on their health - Ministry of Defence. LIST

















































































