Men fit for military service will be divided into 4 categories based on their health - Ministry of Defence. LIST

After the cancellation of the status of "limited fitness", men will be divided into four categories. The criteria for illnesses, conditions and physical disabilities that determine the degree of fitness of a person liable for military service will also be updated.

This was reported by Oksana Sukhorukova, Director of the Health Department of the Ministry of Defence, in an interview with ZN.UA, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the status of "limited fit" is indeed disappearing, while clear rules are being formed - "fit" or "unfit".

"I would divide this issue into two parts. Passing the MMC TCR and SS for persons liable for military service and passing the MMC by military personnel. There is a difference in the organisation of these MMCs. Thus, the MCC TCR and SS work under contracts with the NHSU. Their rules are described in the requirements for institutions to conclude contracts," she said.

Read more: TCRSSs abroad will not serve summons - Ministry of Defense. VIDEO

What will be the categories

In total, there will be four categories that will determine which tasks conscripts are suitable for:

suitable (fully);

fit for service in a higher military educational institution (HMEI), in the TCR and SS, support units, institutions, organisations, but unfit for service in the Airborne Forces, Marines, Special Forces, Special Forces units, floating stock, etc;

suitable for certain specialities (for example, candidates for admission to higher education institutions);

suitable for specific tasks.

According to Sukhorukova, the Ministry of Defence together with the Medical Forces Command launched the changes two weeks ago. The amendments will apply to Defence Ministry Order 402 "On Approval of the Regulation on Military Medical Expertise in the Armed Forces of Ukraine". The MoD, the CMC, the Ministry of Health, healthcare experts and the public worked on the amendments.

Read more: What does cancellation of "limited fit" status entail: Explanation of the Ministry of Defense

"We are spelling out the terms of Order No. 402 in more detail. Diseases are tied to ICD-10 and the criteria for when a person is unfit or fit are described, i.e. when the condition is severe, moderate and mild in this group of diseases," she explained.

According to her, the updated criteria contain several thousand diagnoses. Each group of diseases can be either fully fit or unfit, depending on the degree of impairment.

"For example, if a person has a history of ulcers and only a scar remains, they are fit. And if the ulcer was complicated, with surgery to remove a significant part of the stomach, the person is unfit. It's about meeting the criteria of a serviceman or a person liable for military service for their ability to perform certain functions," added the director of the Ministry of Defence's Healthcare Department.

Read more: In Ukraine, five new statuses may be introduced instead of "limited suitability" - mass media

"Restricted" status in Ukraine

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 3621, which, among other things, provides for the cancellation of the "restricted fit" status.

According to the document, citizens who are found to be "partially fit" must undergo a second medical examination within nine months of the law's entry into force.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence explained when people with the status of "restricted fitness" need to undergo a military medical examination.