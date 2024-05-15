Businesses will be obliged not only to keep military records, but also to ensure delivery of summonses - media

The local authorities will be assigned additional responsibilities for communicating the TCR’s orders to businesses.

According to the publication, Article 36 of the Law "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" regarding the powers of executive bodies of village, town and city councils is being amended.

Now, these bodies will have to ensure that enterprises are informed of the order of the head of the local state administration (military, civilian-military) or the head of the TCR to conduct mobilisation measures or call up persons liable for military service to the TCR.

The Law on Mobilisation sets out paragraphs 1-3 on the powers of executive bodies of village, town and city councils in the following wording:

Ensuring the organisation of conscription of citizens for military service by conscription of officers and alternative (non-military) service, referral for basic military service, preparation of young people for military service; assistance in organising training (testing) and special military training;

ensure that enterprises, institutions and organisations, regardless of their form of ownership, as well as the population, are informed of the order of the head of the local state administration (military, civil-military) or the head of the TCR on mobilisation measures or call-up of persons liable for military service and reservists to the TCR;

Ensuring that personal and primary military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists is maintained on the territory of the respective localities, and that reservists are booked for the period of mobilisation and wartime;

organising and participating in activities related to the preparation and execution of territorial defence tasks in the respective territory.

"From now on, the local state administration will also have to provide timely notification during mobilisation and ensure the arrival of citizens who are called up for mobilisation to assembly points and conscription through the TCR, ensure the arrival of vehicles and equipment to assembly points and military units in accordance with the procedure established by the Law "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation" by taking appropriate information, organisational and technical measures," the authors explain.

Thus, the CMA is responsible for "communicating to enterprises, institutions and organisations, regardless of their form of ownership, as well as to the population, the order of the head of the local state administration (military, civil-military) or the head of the TCR to carry out mobilisation measures or call up persons liable for military service and reservists to the TCR".

The military-civilian administration should also ensure the maintenance of personal and primary military records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists on the territory of the respective settlements, ensure the reservation of persons liable for military service for the period of mobilisation and wartime, and provide reports on these issues.

