Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law in Ukraine and extending the period of general mobilization from May 14 to August 11.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the cards of draft laws 3685-IX and 3684-IX.

Both documents have a status on the parliament's website: "Signed".

Extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine

As it is known, on February 12, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 10456 on the extension of martial law, as well as Law No. 10457 on the extension of the general mobilization period.

Accordingly, both deadlines were extended from 14 February 2024 by 90 days to 13 May 2024.

On 8 May 2024, during a meeting, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

It is worth noting that today was the 11th decision to extend martial law and general mobilization since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

